Facts

13:52 02.09.2023

Germany initiates investigation into attempted murder case after attack on child for speaking Ukrainian

1 min read

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Göttingen is investigating into an attempted murder of a 10-year-old Ukrainian boy, the Lower Saxony public prosecution service has said.

The incident occurred in Einbeck on August 26, at around 17:40 (Kyiv time). According to the police findings, "several Ukrainian children were in the area of the bridge when a previously unknown man complained that the children were speaking Ukrainian and ordered the children to speak Russian instead. Then he said that Ukraine had started the war."

According to the law enforcers' information, the man is said to have pulled a girl's hair and then grabbed a 10-year-old boy and thrown him over the railing into the canal.

"The boy hit the iron girders attached to the bridge. As a result, he was injured in the head and left foot. While the boy was lying in the canal, the unknown perpetrator is said to have thrown a glass bottle at him, which hit the victim in the area of the right shoulder. The unknown perpetrator then left the crime scene," the police said.

The investigations are ongoing, the prosecutor's office said.

Tags: #germany #ukrainian_boy

MORE ABOUT

20:36 23.08.2023
Human rights violated in Crimea, incl. of Crimean Tatars – Baerbock

Human rights violated in Crimea, incl. of Crimean Tatars – Baerbock

09:20 15.08.2023
Germany plans to allocate up to EUR 5 bln in military aid to Ukraine annually until 2027 - Finance Minister

Germany plans to allocate up to EUR 5 bln in military aid to Ukraine annually until 2027 - Finance Minister

18:54 14.08.2023
German Finance Minister supports provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

German Finance Minister supports provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

18:05 14.08.2023
Ukraine can continue to count on further Germany's support at international, bilateral levels – German Finance Minister

Ukraine can continue to count on further Germany's support at international, bilateral levels – German Finance Minister

18:44 10.08.2023
Berlin may soon announce supplies of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine – media

Berlin may soon announce supplies of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine – media

19:22 09.08.2023
Germany provides Ukraine with new batch of military aid, incl two Patriot launchers

Germany provides Ukraine with new batch of military aid, incl two Patriot launchers

14:32 05.08.2023
Germany hands over five SurveilSPIRE mobile intelligence systems to Ukraine as part of new military aid package

Germany hands over five SurveilSPIRE mobile intelligence systems to Ukraine as part of new military aid package

14:14 28.07.2023
Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

19:50 25.07.2023
German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

13:36 21.07.2023
Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine, including 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks

Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine, including 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks

AD

HOT NEWS

Kolomoisky notified of suspicion of fraud – SBU

We to do everything to return offline education – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Mriia innovative educational app for schoolchildren

Zelenskyy: There will be no civilized economy in Crimea during occupation

Almost third of facilities in Kherson region not subject to restoration – Regional Administration head

LATEST

Russia seeking to distract Ukraine from counteroffensive, force it to divide forces between Orikhiv, Kupiansk – UK Defense Intelligence

U.S. National Security Advisor Sullivan meets with leaders of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions

UN expects Zelenskyy to attend meeting of General Assembly, Security Council – media

USA to send depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine – media

Kolomoisky notified of suspicion of fraud – SBU

Yermak, Indian ambassador discuss deepening of bilateral cooperation

Situation in Bakhmut direction developing very actively, Ukrainian soldiers making progress – Maliar

We to do everything to return offline education – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's partners understand offensive is moving in right direction – Kuleba

Reznikov holds talks with French Defense Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD