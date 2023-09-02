Germany initiates investigation into attempted murder case after attack on child for speaking Ukrainian

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Göttingen is investigating into an attempted murder of a 10-year-old Ukrainian boy, the Lower Saxony public prosecution service has said.

The incident occurred in Einbeck on August 26, at around 17:40 (Kyiv time). According to the police findings, "several Ukrainian children were in the area of the bridge when a previously unknown man complained that the children were speaking Ukrainian and ordered the children to speak Russian instead. Then he said that Ukraine had started the war."

According to the law enforcers' information, the man is said to have pulled a girl's hair and then grabbed a 10-year-old boy and thrown him over the railing into the canal.

"The boy hit the iron girders attached to the bridge. As a result, he was injured in the head and left foot. While the boy was lying in the canal, the unknown perpetrator is said to have thrown a glass bottle at him, which hit the victim in the area of the right shoulder. The unknown perpetrator then left the crime scene," the police said.

The investigations are ongoing, the prosecutor's office said.