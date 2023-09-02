U.S. National Security Advisor Sullivan meets with leaders of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with a delegation comprised of the heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions, the White House has said in a press release.

The delegation included Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semen Kryvonos, Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Oleksandr Klymenko, and Head of the High Anti-Corruption Court Vira Mykhailenko.

The participants of the meeting discussed the progress Ukraine has made in combatting corruption and safeguarding the autonomy of these crucial institutions.

Sullivan underscored the vital importance to any democratic society of independent, impartial law enforcement and judicial institutions capable of investigating, prosecuting and adjudicating corruption cases no matter where they lead.

He also reiterated steadfast U.S. support for anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine and for Ukraine's brave defense of its democracy against Russian aggression.