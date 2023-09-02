Facts

12:53 02.09.2023

U.S. National Security Advisor Sullivan meets with leaders of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions

1 min read
U.S. National Security Advisor Sullivan meets with leaders of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with a delegation comprised of the heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions, the White House has said in a press release.

The delegation included Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semen Kryvonos, Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Oleksandr Klymenko, and Head of the High Anti-Corruption Court Vira Mykhailenko.

The participants of the meeting discussed the progress Ukraine has made in combatting corruption and safeguarding the autonomy of these crucial institutions.

Sullivan underscored the vital importance to any democratic society of independent, impartial law enforcement and judicial institutions capable of investigating, prosecuting and adjudicating corruption cases no matter where they lead.

He also reiterated steadfast U.S. support for anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine and for Ukraine's brave defense of its democracy against Russian aggression.

Tags: #corruption #sullivan

MORE ABOUT

15:52 31.08.2023
Zelenskyy: If corruption is not stopped in compliance with law, this poses threat to country's unity

Zelenskyy: If corruption is not stopped in compliance with law, this poses threat to country's unity

20:45 24.08.2023
SAPO, NABU suspect First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, former Deputy Minister of Economy of abuses in purchase of humanitarian aid

SAPO, NABU suspect First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, former Deputy Minister of Economy of abuses in purchase of humanitarian aid

16:49 16.06.2023
SBU reports suspicion to ex-Dpty Defense Minister, his subordinate embezzling over UAH 1 bln of budget funds

SBU reports suspicion to ex-Dpty Defense Minister, his subordinate embezzling over UAH 1 bln of budget funds

12:06 03.06.2023
Yermak, Sullivan discuss desire to implement Ukrainian Peace Formula as basis for sustainable peace in Europe

Yermak, Sullivan discuss desire to implement Ukrainian Peace Formula as basis for sustainable peace in Europe

13:46 20.05.2023
Sullivan on aid to Ukraine: In coming months, we to work with our allies to determine when planes to be delivered, who to be delivering them, and how many

Sullivan on aid to Ukraine: In coming months, we to work with our allies to determine when planes to be delivered, who to be delivering them, and how many

13:23 16.05.2023
Supreme Court judges not yet suspected, head of court, another defendant detained – SAPO

Supreme Court judges not yet suspected, head of court, another defendant detained – SAPO

09:21 16.05.2023
SAPO and NABU expose large-scale corruption in Supreme Court

SAPO and NABU expose large-scale corruption in Supreme Court

19:52 20.03.2023
It’s impossible to fight corruption, it’s necessary to create conditions so that it doesn’t exist – Danilov

It’s impossible to fight corruption, it’s necessary to create conditions so that it doesn’t exist – Danilov

11:07 14.03.2023
Ukraine's govt approves state anti-corruption program 2023-2025

Ukraine's govt approves state anti-corruption program 2023-2025

12:12 08.03.2023
Yermak has phone call with Sullivan

Yermak has phone call with Sullivan

AD

HOT NEWS

Germany initiates investigation into attempted murder case after attack on child for speaking Ukrainian

Kolomoisky notified of suspicion of fraud – SBU

We to do everything to return offline education – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Mriia innovative educational app for schoolchildren

Zelenskyy: There will be no civilized economy in Crimea during occupation

LATEST

Occupiers inflict air strike on Odradokamyanka, one man killed, two people injured – Kherson regional authorities

MFA describes decision to cancel invitation of Russian, Belarusian ambassadors to Nobel Prize award ceremony as victory of humanism

Germany initiates investigation into attempted murder case after attack on child for speaking Ukrainian

Russia seeking to distract Ukraine from counteroffensive, force it to divide forces between Orikhiv, Kupiansk – UK Defense Intelligence

UN expects Zelenskyy to attend meeting of General Assembly, Security Council – media

USA to send depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine – media

Kolomoisky notified of suspicion of fraud – SBU

Yermak, Indian ambassador discuss deepening of bilateral cooperation

Situation in Bakhmut direction developing very actively, Ukrainian soldiers making progress – Maliar

We to do everything to return offline education – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD