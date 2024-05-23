Facts

20:24 23.05.2024

SBU Chief promises new 'surprises' for enemy due to implementation of best military technology solutions

3 min read
Equipping the Sea Baby naval drones with multiple launch rocket systems is clear evidence that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is improving every day, introducing the best military technology solutions to destroy the enemy, SBU Chief Vasyl Maliuk has said during the UNITED24 Summit in Thursday.

"The use of surface naval combat drones is a new milestone in the history of naval battles. But we have gone much further, and today we are successfully adapting various types of weapons to our drones. We will not reveal all the details so as not to give the enemy the opportunity to prepare. The main thing is that we are implementing the best military technology solutions, we experiment and improve every day," the SBU press service quoted Maliuk as saying on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, the SBU first used the Sea Baby drone, equipped with Grad multiple launch rocket systems, in December 2023.

Sea Baby is a multi-purpose platform on which the intelligence service places additional weapons to perform various tasks. Among other things, the drone effectively performs remote mining. Four enemy ships have already been hit in this way, Maliuk said.

"The Chief of the SBU recalled that the history of the use of surface drones began in 2022, when the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, set the SBU the corresponding task: to stop the superiority of Russian in the Black Sea and create operationally favorable conditions for the functioning of the grain corridor. The special service completed it, starting from operational plan and ending with successful combat operations, the SBU was the first to use surface drones in its special operations," the press service said.

"Subsequently, we were joined by fellows from the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Ukrainian Navy. And today we have a lot of trophies. In particular, the SBU hit eleven enemy ships. And in fact, we drove the Russian fleet into Novorossiysk Bay. But even there we reached them, hitting a large landing ship Olenegorsk Miner," Maliuk said.

With the help of drones equipped with MLRS, the intelligence service can significantly increase the list of potential targets at sea. Maliuk named the Crimean Bridge as one of his priority targets, which has already been hit twice by the SBU, including with the help of Sea Baby drones.

"There are a lot of surprises ahead. Trust me, the SBU and all the defense forces will not let you down. We must move together dynamically towards Victory, because our strength is in unity," Maliuk said.

Tags: #sbu #military #innovation

