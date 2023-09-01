Facts

14:35 01.09.2023

Almost third of facilities in Kherson region not subject to restoration – Regional Administration head

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Kherson region, almost a third of the facilities are not subject to restoration, said head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Almost a third [of the facilities are not subject to restoration as a result of Russian aggression]. That is, out of 15,000 damaged civil facilities, about 5,000 houses are not subject to restoration," Prokudin said in an interview with the Interfax–Ukraine news agency.

At the same time, he added that as a result of the Russians undermining the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, there are more than 1,300 such houses.

"But this number is not constant, because we are constantly updating these indicators: commissions are working, examining and describing each house, making checklists, according to which people will then compensate for their losses," the head of the Administration clarified.

