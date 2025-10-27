Four people, including police officer, injured in shelling in Kherson region - prosecutor's office

Four people, including a police officer, were injured as a result of shelling by occupiers of settlements in Kherson region, Kherson regional prosecutor's office reported on Monday.

According to the investigation, on October 27, 2025, Russian military personnel shelled populated areas using artillery and mortar weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"As of 17:30, four residents of the region, including one police officer, were injured as a result of Russian aggression. One person in the village of Tekstylschykiv and two in the village of Inhulets were injured as a result of drone attacks. A police officer was also injured in an artillery attack in Kherson," the Telegram post reads.

Apartment buildings, outbuildings, and vehicles were also reportedly damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into allegations of war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).