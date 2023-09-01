Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

The Defense Forces eliminated 470 occupiers, 23 tanks and 23 artillery systems, nine armored vehicles, four drones, one MLRS unit and 34 units of cars and special equipment during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a morning report on Friday.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to September 1, 2023 approximately amount to: about 263,490 people of military personnel (plus 470) people, 4,459 tanks (plus 23) units, 8,613 armored combat vehicles (plus nine) units, 5,530 artillery systems (plus 23) units, 735 MLRS units (plus one) units, 500 units of air defense equipment, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 4,421 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus four), 1,445 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 8,009 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 33) units, and 831 units of special equipment (plus one)," the General Staff states.