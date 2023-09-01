Russia creates underwater barrier of submerged ships to prevent attacks on bridge across Kerch Strait – British intelligence

The Russian Federation largely depends on the Kerch Strait Bridge and ferries to cross it and as of August 29 created an underwater barrier of submerged ships and protective booms to prevent attacks by unmanned surface vehicles on the bridge, according to a report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Friday morning.

“Russia is employing a range of passive defences such as smoke generators and underwater barriers, alongside active defence measures such as air defence systems, to strengthen the survivability of water crossings and minimise damage from future attacks. The bridge's importance for both logistics and symbolism of Russian occupation mandates these extensive protection measures,” the message reads.

The protection includes the location of several vessels to the south of the bridge, which are at a distance of 160 m from each other. They are located in the same place where the Ukrainian naval drone attack took place on July 17.

“Previously, in September 2022, the Russian Navy briefly trialled radar decoys on barges for several days, likely to deter radar seeking missiles. Other countermeasures to protect the bridge include the use of TDA-3 truck-mounted smoke generators, with an exercise conducted on 24 May 2023. This smoke was activated to deter incoming air threats on 12 August 2023,” the British Intelligence said.