Facts

13:11 01.09.2023

Russia creates underwater barrier of submerged ships to prevent attacks on bridge across Kerch Strait – British intelligence

2 min read

The Russian Federation largely depends on the Kerch Strait Bridge and ferries to cross it and as of August 29 created an underwater barrier of submerged ships and protective booms to prevent attacks by unmanned surface vehicles on the bridge, according to a report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Friday morning.

“Russia is employing a range of passive defences such as smoke generators and underwater barriers, alongside active defence measures such as air defence systems, to strengthen the survivability of water crossings and minimise damage from future attacks. The bridge's importance for both logistics and symbolism of Russian occupation mandates these extensive protection measures,” the message reads.

The protection includes the location of several vessels to the south of the bridge, which are at a distance of 160 m from each other. They are located in the same place where the Ukrainian naval drone attack took place on July 17.

“Previously, in September 2022, the Russian Navy briefly trialled radar decoys on barges for several days, likely to deter radar seeking missiles. Other countermeasures to protect the bridge include the use of TDA-3 truck-mounted smoke generators, with an exercise conducted on 24 May 2023. This smoke was activated to deter incoming air threats on 12 August 2023,” the British Intelligence said.

Tags: #british_intelligence

MORE ABOUT

11:50 23.08.2023
Occupiers continue to employ pontoons at Chonhar, Henichesk, allow part of the traffic flow via Armiansk – British intelligence

Occupiers continue to employ pontoons at Chonhar, Henichesk, allow part of the traffic flow via Armiansk – British intelligence

11:46 22.08.2023
British intelligence: Some attacks on Russian military targets being launched from inside Russian territory

British intelligence: Some attacks on Russian military targets being launched from inside Russian territory

15:02 21.08.2023
Russian leadership, fearing increased threats, likely to strengthen air defense system in western country’s part – British intelligence

Russian leadership, fearing increased threats, likely to strengthen air defense system in western country’s part – British intelligence

14:59 14.08.2023
Kremlin probably no longer funds Wagner PMC – British intelligence

Kremlin probably no longer funds Wagner PMC – British intelligence

11:34 09.08.2023
Attacks on Russian ships can be turned against weakest links of Russia's sea supply lanes – British intelligence

Attacks on Russian ships can be turned against weakest links of Russia's sea supply lanes – British intelligence

15:02 07.08.2023
Russia fails to generate effective tactical airpower in south in recent weeks – British intelligence

Russia fails to generate effective tactical airpower in south in recent weeks – British intelligence

14:31 05.08.2023
British intelligence about damage to Olenegorsky Gornyak ship: this is a 'significant blow' to Russia's Black Sea Fleet

British intelligence about damage to Olenegorsky Gornyak ship: this is a 'significant blow' to Russia's Black Sea Fleet

11:09 03.08.2023
Battlefields in southern Ukraine overgrown with weeds, shrubs that make it difficult for forces to make advances – British intelligence

Battlefields in southern Ukraine overgrown with weeds, shrubs that make it difficult for forces to make advances – British intelligence

15:07 01.08.2023
Intense fighting in Ukraine focusing on south of Orikhiv, Velyka Novosilka – British intelligence

Intense fighting in Ukraine focusing on south of Orikhiv, Velyka Novosilka – British intelligence

12:39 28.07.2023
Almost three times fewer leaders come to Russia-Africa conference than before; grain prices are rising – British intelligence

Almost three times fewer leaders come to Russia-Africa conference than before; grain prices are rising – British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: There will be no civilized economy in Crimea during occupation

Almost third of facilities in Kherson region not subject to restoration – Regional Administration head

Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

Attack on airfield in Pskov carried out from Russian territory – Budanov

LATEST

All residents of de-occupied part of Kherson region supplied with drinking water – Prokudin

Some 590 tonnes of watermelons, melons harvested in Kherson region – authorities

Zelenskyy: There will be no civilized economy in Crimea during occupation

Russia several times ‘very seriously’ prepared operations to kill Zelenskyy - head of Ukrainian military intelligence

There’re 330 shelters in Kherson region where people can stay for long time – Regional Administration head

Almost third of facilities in Kherson region not subject to restoration – Regional Administration head

URCS volunteers from Cherkasy region become mine danger instructors

Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

Budanov: Russian Defense Ministry recognizes complete unpreparedness for operation of nuclear weapons moved to Belarus

AD
AD
AD
AD