11:07 01.09.2023

Stefanishyna: We have no right to use int assistance provided irresponsibly

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna says that Ukraine should accelerate work on countering financial violations.

"We cannot and have no right to use the assistance provided irresponsibly. Ukraine should accelerate and deepen the work on countering financial violations. This is part of our country's path to EU membership," Stefanishyna was quoted by her press service following a meeting of the interdepartmental coordinating council on countering violations affecting the financial interests of Ukraine and the European Union.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that against the background of Russia's full-scale military aggression, when a significant share of Ukraine's state budget revenues is generated from external revenues, in particular from the EU, the issue of ensuring effective protection of partners' financial interests is acute.

As a result of the meeting of the coordinating council, it was decided to create a working group to develop regulatory legal acts in the field of protecting the financial interests of the EU.

