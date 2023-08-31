Facts

19:40 31.08.2023

Court recognizes Zhytlo-Capital as creditor of Ukrbud Development, thus allowing to protect rights of 3,321 investors

3 min read
Court recognizes Zhytlo-Capital as creditor of Ukrbud Development, thus allowing to protect rights of 3,321 investors

The Economic Court of Kyiv recognized the financial company Zhytlo-Capital as a creditor of Ukrbud Development, which made it possible to protect the rights of 3,321 Ukrbud investors, the press service of the company told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The court recognized Zhytlo-Capital LLC as a creditor of Ukrbud Development LLC, which makes it possible to make decisions on the future fate of the debtor, participate in decision-making, protect the rights of investors," said head of the company Dmytro Hontar.

At the same time, it is noted that on August 30, 2023, with the participation of Zhytlo-Capital LLC, a general meeting of creditors of Ukrbud Development LLC, which is in bankruptcy proceedings, was held. The meeting was held in pursuance of the ruling of the Economic Court dated August 7, 2023 in bankruptcy case No. 910/14968/22.

According to Hontar, creditor claims are presented in connection with the failure of Ukrbud Development to fulfill its obligations to complete the construction of seven residential complexes: Akadem-Park, Kyrylivska Roscha, Lake House, Podil-Grad, Solar City, Twin House, and Freedom. The total number of investors who financed these housing complexes through Zhytlo-Capital is 3,321 people.

Hontar stressed that now the completion of the complexes is being carried out by PrJSC Kyivmiskbud, but legally the construction objects (housing complexes) are on the balance sheet of Ukrbud Development and have not been accepted by Kyivmiskbud, and the completion is carried out on the basis of agreements between these companies.

Only after the court recognizes that it is a creditor in the bankruptcy proceedings of Ukrbud Development, Zhytlo-Capital can act as a party in this case and protect the rights of investors, the expert explained.

If the financial company had not filed creditor claims against Ukrbud Development LLC, there would have been a risk that in the event of the liquidation of Ukrbud Development, the claims of all creditors who did not declare during the bankruptcy proceedings would be considered repaid, and therefore, the same would be considered the obligation of the developer to transfer to investors their real estate in the future, and the investors themselves would be left without the rights to receive their housing or funds.

According to Hontar, all measurable units of investment objects and property rights that were assigned by Zhytlo-Capital to investors remain valid.

"Our goal is the transition to reorganization (restoration of the company's activities) in bankruptcy proceedings, the resumption of the construction of these complexes and its completion by Kyivmiskbud, putting them into operation and transferring housing to investors, which was noted in our proposals for the reorganization plan, which we filed with the Economic Court of Kyiv as part of the bankruptcy case of Ukrbud Development," Hontar emphasized.

Tags: #court

MORE ABOUT

14:17 15.08.2023
HACC dismisses State Judicial Administration's head suspected of inciting to bribe judges

HACC dismisses State Judicial Administration's head suspected of inciting to bribe judges

14:22 15.07.2023
Court rules to detain UAF Secretary General Zapisotsky for 60 days

Court rules to detain UAF Secretary General Zapisotsky for 60 days

19:43 07.07.2023
SBI studying circumstances of explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court

SBI studying circumstances of explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court

11:08 06.07.2023
Investigation to find out how explosives ended up in Shevchenkivsky court; National Guard officers not injured – Klymenko

Investigation to find out how explosives ended up in Shevchenkivsky court; National Guard officers not injured – Klymenko

20:39 05.07.2023
Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

20:23 05.07.2023
Two KORD fighters wounded in grenade explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court in Kyiv – source

Two KORD fighters wounded in grenade explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court in Kyiv – source

16:24 26.06.2023
Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

16:00 20.06.2023
Court leaves in custody ex-president of JSC Motor Sich suspected of complicity with aggressor state

Court leaves in custody ex-president of JSC Motor Sich suspected of complicity with aggressor state

20:20 06.06.2023
Zelenskyy believes detention of Supreme Court head speaks of hope for cleansing judicial system

Zelenskyy believes detention of Supreme Court head speaks of hope for cleansing judicial system

11:16 02.06.2023
Court seizes Oksana Marchenko's shares in seven port enterprises of Odesa region

Court seizes Oksana Marchenko's shares in seven port enterprises of Odesa region

AD

HOT NEWS

Moskva cruiser went to bottom because education, competence of our people worked – Zelenskyy on 125th anniversary of KPI

Defense Ministry: Several Ukrainian media receive offer to publish information with signs of planned campaign to discredit work of ministry, AFU

Kuleba, EU foreign ministers at informal meeting agree on decisions due to be reached in Sept-Dec

Zelenskyy: Motivation of Ukrainian forces higher than that of Russian, doesn't wane

Zelenskyy announces successful use of long-range weapons of Ukrainian military-industrial complex: Target is hit 700 km away

LATEST

Moskva cruiser went to bottom because education, competence of our people worked – Zelenskyy on 125th anniversary of KPI

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss supply of weapons, ammunition, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense

Reznikov congratulates Schnapps on his appointment as British Defense Minister

AFU continue counteroffensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 12 strikes on places of concentration of invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ruling Georgian party accuses president of breaching constitution with uncoordinated visit to Germany

Defense Ministry: Several Ukrainian media receive offer to publish information with signs of planned campaign to discredit work of ministry, AFU

Erdogan, Putin to meet in Sochi on Sept 4 - Turkish media

Shmyhal, Dombrovskis discuss export of Ukrainian agricultural products

Kuleba, EU foreign ministers at informal meeting agree on decisions due to be reached in Sept-Dec

AD
AD
AD
AD