Zelenskyy: We continue negotiations on additional supplies of air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced ongoing negotiations on the supply of new air defense systems to the country.

"I thank every warrior who defends Ukrainian skies every day and every night. We are working very hard to provide Ukraine with new air defense systems. Now is not the time to talk publicly about the details, but negotiations on additional air defense systems are ongoing with our various partners," he said in a video address on Wednesday.

"Step by step, we are bringing this success closer for Ukraine," he said.