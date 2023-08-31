Facts

09:11 31.08.2023

Zelenskyy: We continue negotiations on additional supplies of air defense systems

1 min read
Zelenskyy: We continue negotiations on additional supplies of air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced ongoing negotiations on the supply of new air defense systems to the country.

"I thank every warrior who defends Ukrainian skies every day and every night. We are working very hard to provide Ukraine with new air defense systems. Now is not the time to talk publicly about the details, but negotiations on additional air defense systems are ongoing with our various partners," he said in a video address on Wednesday.

"Step by step, we are bringing this success closer for Ukraine," he said.

Tags: #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

12:09 18.08.2023
British Defense Ministry signs three contracts for transfer of anti-drone equipment to Ukraine

British Defense Ministry signs three contracts for transfer of anti-drone equipment to Ukraine

09:41 14.08.2023
At night, air defense forces destroy 15 UAVs, 8 Kalibr, enemy helicopter – AFU Air Force

At night, air defense forces destroy 15 UAVs, 8 Kalibr, enemy helicopter – AFU Air Force

10:29 11.08.2023
Air defense works in Kyiv region – local authorities

Air defense works in Kyiv region – local authorities

09:28 27.07.2023
Oleschuk: Ukrainian air defense destroys 36 air targets on July 26: three Kalibr, 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles

Oleschuk: Ukrainian air defense destroys 36 air targets on July 26: three Kalibr, 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles

12:53 26.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Strengthened air defense systems to be sent to areas where it is most needed

Zelenskyy: Strengthened air defense systems to be sent to areas where it is most needed

09:52 13.07.2023
Air Defense eliminate 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, two Kalibr missiles

Air Defense eliminate 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, two Kalibr missiles

09:18 12.07.2023
Air defense eliminate 11 out of 15 shaheds in Ukrainian sky

Air defense eliminate 11 out of 15 shaheds in Ukrainian sky

09:14 26.06.2023
Pivden command air defense destroys two Kalibr missiles, seven Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones last night

Pivden command air defense destroys two Kalibr missiles, seven Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones last night

10:30 19.06.2023
Air defense eliminates 4 Kalibrs, 4 Shahed drones in southern, eastern directions – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 4 Kalibrs, 4 Shahed drones in southern, eastern directions – Air Force

14:58 02.06.2023
Four bloggers, who published work of air defense, taken under round-the-clock house arrest

Four bloggers, who published work of air defense, taken under round-the-clock house arrest

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces successful use of long-range weapons of Ukrainian military-industrial complex: Target is hit 700 km away

Head of juvenile prosecutors: It's crucial that ICC has no obstacles in investigating Ukrainian children deportation, other crimes of Russia

PGO department's head: Some 75 Ukrainian children suffer from torture by occupiers

MP: Reznikov's resignation from post of Defense Minister expected next week; he to become Ukraine's ambassador to UK

Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to check military medical commissions' decisions on disability, unsuitability for military service after Feb 24, 2022

LATEST

Zelenskyy announces successful use of long-range weapons of Ukrainian military-industrial complex: Target is hit 700 km away

Head of juvenile prosecutors: It's crucial that ICC has no obstacles in investigating Ukrainian children deportation, other crimes of Russia

PGO department's head: Some 75 Ukrainian children suffer from torture by occupiers

URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson and its suburbs

Ukrainian-Spanish FMs meeting in Toledo: Opening Ukraine's EU accession talks in 2023 is top priority

MP: Reznikov's resignation from post of Defense Minister expected next week; he to become Ukraine's ambassador to UK

Zelenskyy: Due to MMC's dubious decisions, thousands of people left abroad

Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to check military medical commissions' decisions on disability, unsuitability for military service after Feb 24, 2022

Metinvest will invest in development of logistics center in Poland to increase sales of Ukrainian steel products - CEO

Poroshenko compares Putin to bin Laden on Turkish TV channel: His end will be same

AD
AD
AD
AD