Facts

16:38 30.08.2023

Population has right to round-the-clock access to bomb shelters in Kyiv's educational establishments – Klitschko

1 min read
Population has right to round-the-clock access to bomb shelters in Kyiv's educational establishments – Klitschko

The Defense Council of Kyiv has approved a decision that the local population should have round-the-clock access to bomb shelters on the educational establishments of the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"The heads of district administrations of the capital and educational establishments of Kyiv must ensure unhindered access of citizens to civil defense facilities during air raid alerts," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Tags: #shelters #educational_institutions

MORE ABOUT

19:29 04.08.2023
Govt instructs to check shelters for correcting past shortcomings – Shmyhal

Govt instructs to check shelters for correcting past shortcomings – Shmyhal

13:40 06.07.2023
Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

19:35 05.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

17:30 01.06.2023
Govt issues instruction to check bomb shelters all over country, to propose tougher criminal liability in this sphere

Govt issues instruction to check bomb shelters all over country, to propose tougher criminal liability in this sphere

09:37 31.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Shelters in cities should be accessible

Zelenskyy: Shelters in cities should be accessible

13:08 26.04.2023
Ten shelters to be installed in crowded places in Kherson with support of Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Ten shelters to be installed in crowded places in Kherson with support of Ukrainian Red Cross Society

14:42 09.12.2022
Occupiers damage or destroy more than 2,800 educational institutions since Feb 24 - Ministry of Education

Occupiers damage or destroy more than 2,800 educational institutions since Feb 24 - Ministry of Education

10:03 10.10.2022
Zelensky urges citizens of Ukraine to stay in shelters

Zelensky urges citizens of Ukraine to stay in shelters

10:46 05.08.2022
Digital Ministry plans to provide Wi-Fi to all bomb shelters of educational institutions

Digital Ministry plans to provide Wi-Fi to all bomb shelters of educational institutions

14:54 23.04.2022
Since start of war, Russian troops damage or destroy 1,138 educational institutions

Since start of war, Russian troops damage or destroy 1,138 educational institutions

AD

HOT NEWS

Interior Minister on incident in Dnipro: If citizens want to live in state of law, they must comply with law

Borrell proposes to create fund for military assistance to Ukraine for 2024-2027

Romania to host F-16 EU training center

Kuleba tells about work of 31 fighters, which made it possible to liberate Robotyne

Two people killed, three wounded amid enemy missile attack on Kyiv - Kyiv Military Administration

LATEST

Borrell proposes to raise to 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained in EU by end of 2023

Interior Minister on incident in Dnipro: If citizens want to live in state of law, they must comply with law

Borrell: PMC Wagner to continue to operate in service of Putin in Africa

More than 70 diplomats join meeting on Peace Formula in Kyiv

Borrell proposes to create fund for military assistance to Ukraine for 2024-2027

Macron receives Kuleba in France, discussing further military support, Peace Formula

URCS volunteers help victims of fallen rocket debris in Kyiv

Romania to host F-16 EU training center

Kuleba tells about work of 31 fighters, which made it possible to liberate Robotyne

Shmyhal thanks head of EU Delegation Maasikas for efforts towards European integration of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD