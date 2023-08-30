Population has right to round-the-clock access to bomb shelters in Kyiv's educational establishments – Klitschko

The Defense Council of Kyiv has approved a decision that the local population should have round-the-clock access to bomb shelters on the educational establishments of the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"The heads of district administrations of the capital and educational establishments of Kyiv must ensure unhindered access of citizens to civil defense facilities during air raid alerts," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.