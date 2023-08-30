Facts

Zelenskyy: Every official must feel what kind of Ukraine behind them

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “many of us were thinking of our loved ones, relatives and friends who are now at war.”

“Who are now risking their lives every day, every hour for the sake of Ukraine. Every such day is a reminder for our entire nation. For everyone who works for the state. It is a reminder of what makes up our country. Ukrainian families whose sons and daughters perished in battles,” he said in a video address on Tuesday.

“For them, for the parents of Ukrainian heroes, the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine is now a reminder of their child, of his or her feat for the sake of the country. A child whose father died at the front defending Ukraine ... Loved ones who will never meet again because the war took away a life that became the life of Ukraine... Everything that is our state and everyone who is our state - every institution, every official - must feel what kind of Ukraine is behind them,” the president said.

He noted that “it is a duty to be worthy of the path Ukraine is on. To give Ukraine more strength. More opportunities. It is a duty. To care about everyone around you. To support them. To take care of people. And always bring the result closer. The main result for Ukraine. Ukraine must prevail.“

