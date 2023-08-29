Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military-industrial complex maximizes production volumes

The military-industrial complex of Ukraine is maximizing production volumes and will produce greater results, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video message.

"Today I held a separate meeting on our own, on Ukrainian production of weapons. The Ministry of Strategic Industries, Ukroboronprom, heads of domestic production. Guns made in Ukraine. Shells made in Ukraine. Drones, missiles, armored vehicles. We are maximizing production volumes. Ukraine can do it. There is funding. Our defense industry will produce greater results," he said.