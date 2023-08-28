Facts

14:31 28.08.2023

Some 25 reps of Interior Ministry, Prytula Foundation to go to Israel for training – ambassador

1 min read
Some 25 representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation will go to Israel for training, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky has said.

"Some 25 representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the charitable foundation of Serhiy Prytula are sent to Israel for training entitled 'Creating a rehabilitation system for victims of hostilities," according to his Telegram channel.

Brodsky said since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, in Israel, more than 400 Ukrainian specialists have been trained under the program of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine.

