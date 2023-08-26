Facts

11:19 26.08.2023

Dozens of dead, wounded invaders of 126th brigade of Russian Black Sea Fleet due to SBU, AFU special operation attack by drones

1 min read

On Friday, the military counterintelligence of the SBU and the AFU attacked the 126th brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation with a group of drones, several dozen dead and wounded occupiers are known, a source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, as a result of the special operation, ammunition storage sites were hit and enemy military equipment was seriously damaged.

The source does not specify the exact number of drones used, however, it is known that the attack was carried out by a group of drones that bypassed all Russian protection systems.

