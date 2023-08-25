Some 35 combat clashes at front recorded over day

During the day, some 35 clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russians on the frontline, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report on Friday evening.

It is noted that the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region, Klischiyivka and Pervomaiske, Donetsk region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military successfully repelled enemy attacks in the area of Vuhledar, Donetsk region. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the offensive of the invaders in Maryinka area.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in Melitopol direction, consolidate on the achieved lines, carry out counter-battery measures," the General Staff said.