Facts

18:16 25.08.2023

Working group on developing strategy for transitional legislation for de-occupied territories established within Reintegration Ministry

1 min read

A working group has been established within the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories to develop a strategy for transitional legislation for the de-occupied territories.

"Recently, the National Information Bureau hosted a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk with the participation of representatives of public organizations. It was devoted to the legal regime in the territories that will be de-occupied. The participants agreed that issues of transitional justice need a comprehensive approach and changes in many normative acts," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

It is noted that for this purpose a working group has been created to develop a strategy, on the basis of which ministries and departments will develop profile bills to amend legislation.

In particular, we are talking about such components as the transition period, the convalidation of transactions, acts of civil status and court decisions that took place in the occupied territories, lustration, amnesty and other issues of transitional justice.

Tags: #occupied_territories

MORE ABOUT

12:29 26.04.2023
Maliar: Russia trying to change ethnic composition of temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine at expense of IDPs from Russian hinterland

Maliar: Russia trying to change ethnic composition of temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine at expense of IDPs from Russian hinterland

13:20 29.03.2023
Occupied territories lack medical personnel, part of hospitals treat only Russian occupiers – Maliar

Occupied territories lack medical personnel, part of hospitals treat only Russian occupiers – Maliar

17:54 28.03.2023
Some 4,390 Ukrainian children with statuses remain in temporarily occupied territories – Vereschuk

Some 4,390 Ukrainian children with statuses remain in temporarily occupied territories – Vereschuk

17:54 16.01.2023
OSCE investigating transportation of organization's vehicles from Russia to occupied territories of Ukraine – Kuleba

OSCE investigating transportation of organization's vehicles from Russia to occupied territories of Ukraine – Kuleba

15:41 10.11.2022
Ukrainians in territories temporarily occupied by Russia are in state of humanitarian disaster – Dpty Defense Minister

Ukrainians in territories temporarily occupied by Russia are in state of humanitarian disaster – Dpty Defense Minister

18:09 25.10.2022
Around 18,000 Ukrainians evacuated from dangerous areas in occupied, liberated territories in Oct – Reintegration Ministry

Around 18,000 Ukrainians evacuated from dangerous areas in occupied, liberated territories in Oct – Reintegration Ministry

11:15 24.09.2022
Zelensky to residents of occupied territories: Save your lives, help us weaken and destroy occupiers

Zelensky to residents of occupied territories: Save your lives, help us weaken and destroy occupiers

12:06 16.08.2022
Occupants take millions of tonnes of new harvest from farmers on temporarily occupied territories - Solsky

Occupants take millions of tonnes of new harvest from farmers on temporarily occupied territories - Solsky

15:48 12.08.2022
Russia blocks medicines supply to temporarily occupied territories since beginning of war

Russia blocks medicines supply to temporarily occupied territories since beginning of war

18:32 08.08.2022
Russian invaders intend to take 104 children from Luhansk region to Russia – region’s head

Russian invaders intend to take 104 children from Luhansk region to Russia – region’s head

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

Syrsky: Measures on strengthening our defense taken during working trip to Kupiansk, Lyman directions

Zelenskyy, Turkish FM discuss Peace Formula, Black Sea Grain Corridor

Danilov: Drone strikes on Russia – it’s all about justice

Ukraine to receive F-16 from Netherlands in six-eight months, when several conditions met - Defense Minister

LATEST

Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

Reznikov: Prigozhin's death weakens Putin as it shows he cannot be trusted

Enemy launches two missile, 39 air strikes, carries out 72 attacks from MLRS over day

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 10 strikes on areas of enemy personnel build-up

MFA addressing case of six Ukrainians who were forcibly removed to Russia, stuck between Russian, Georgian borders

Syrsky: Measures on strengthening our defense taken during working trip to Kupiansk, Lyman directions

Russian citizen from SBU's wanted list detained in Finland

Some 35 combat clashes at front recorded over day

Ronald McDonald's House Charities in Ukraine plans to build free overnight stay accommodation for patients' parents near Okhmatdyt

SBU reports suspicion to Russian airline's head transferring Wagner instructors from Iran to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD