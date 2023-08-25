Facts

10:16 25.08.2023

Invaders inflict seven missile, 47 air strikes over past day - General Staff

1 min read
Over the past day, the enemy has inflicted seven missile and 47 air strikes, carried out 69 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report as of 06:00 on Friday.

"As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed," the message posted on Facebook reads.

In addition, the General Staff notes, on the night of August 25, the Russian Federation launched another missile and air strike on the territory of our state.

Information about the consequences of this terrorist attack is still being clarified.

The probability of missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

 

Tags: #missiles

