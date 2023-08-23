Death toll of enemy attack in Romny increases to four people – Interior Minister

In Romny, Sumy region, as a result of a morning attack by drones on an educational institution, four people were killed, the operation to remove the rubble has been completed, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"The number of victims of the Russian attack on the school in Romny has increased to four people. The rescuers of the State Emergency Service unblocked the bodies of the school director, deputy director, secretary and librarian," the minister said in Telegram on Wednesday.

He said the operation to remove the rubble at the strike site was completed.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, four local residents were also injured, who, at the time of arrival, were passing by the educational institution.