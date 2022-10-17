As result of shelling of Romny district by Russian invaders, three people killed, nine more injured

At least three people were killed and 9 more were injured as a result of a missile attack on Romny district of Sumy region, carried out by Russian invaders on Monday morning, head of Sumy Regional Military Aministration Dmytro Zhyvytsky said.

"At 5:20 am, three Russian missiles flew into a civilian infrastructure facility. At least three people were killed. Nine were injured," Zhyvytsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there are still people under the rubble of the object.

"In Sumy region, 1,625 subscribers were disconnected from power supply. The request to you regarding saving electricity consumption during peak hours (8-11 am and 17-22 pm) remains relevant," he summed up.