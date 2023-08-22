Facts

20:50 22.08.2023

Defense forces inflict 11 strikes on places of concentration of invaders over day

1 min read
Defense forces inflict 11 strikes on places of concentration of invaders over day

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out nine strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and two on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

This is said in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Tuesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces and artillery during the day hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two ammunition depots and one heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A of the enemy.

Еще по теме

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

20:51 21.08.2023
Russian occupiers launch two missile, 30 air strikes on Ukraine in day

Russian occupiers launch two missile, 30 air strikes on Ukraine in day

19:53 18.08.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

15:47 18.08.2023
Defense forces eliminate 460 invaders over day – General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 460 invaders over day – General Staff

20:16 17.08.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on places of concentration of invaders, two enemy helicopters shot down

Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on places of concentration of invaders, two enemy helicopters shot down

20:25 16.08.2023
Ukrainian aviation launches nine attacks on places of concentration of invaders over day

Ukrainian aviation launches nine attacks on places of concentration of invaders over day

20:43 14.08.2023
General Staff: Defense Forces destroy enemy helicopter over day, strike at control point, places of concentration of vehicles, equipment

General Staff: Defense Forces destroy enemy helicopter over day, strike at control point, places of concentration of vehicles, equipment

19:05 10.08.2023
Enemy fires three missiles, 49 air strikes, 36 MLRS attacks in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Enemy fires three missiles, 49 air strikes, 36 MLRS attacks in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

15:23 09.08.2023
AFU General Staff denies reports about crossing Dnipro River by Ukrainian forces – Maliar

AFU General Staff denies reports about crossing Dnipro River by Ukrainian forces – Maliar

20:12 08.08.2023
Over past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carry out 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas

Over past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carry out 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas

19:37 08.08.2023
About 20 clashes occur during day

About 20 clashes occur during day

AD

HOT NEWS

Eight Ukrainian pilots start training on F-16 in Denmark – media

Liberation of Crimea likely to take place by military means – Danilov

Maliar: Warriors of 47th brigade fight in Robotyne

Greece supports Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership – Joint Declaration

Zelenskyy calls on Greece to help protect Black Sea area with air defense systems

LATEST

Some 90% of Ukrainians consider refusal of territories to stop Russia’s aggression unacceptable – opinion poll

Ukraine initiates creation of mixed medical commissions for prisoner swap

South African, Chinese leaders speak in favour of Ukraine-Russia negotiations

Ukraine repatriates five seriously wounded defenders from Russian captivity

Peace Formula summit may be held in France

Eight Ukrainian pilots start training on F-16 in Denmark – media

Russia hands over to Ukraine 12 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers considered as POWs - Coordination HQ

Prosecutor General: Reintegration of Crimea to be carried out with strict observance of human rights

Liberation of Crimea likely to take place by military means – Danilov

Zelenskyy discusses development of defense cooperation with PM of North Macedonia

AD
AD
AD
AD