Defense forces inflict 11 strikes on places of concentration of invaders over day

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out nine strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and two on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

This is said in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Tuesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces and artillery during the day hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two ammunition depots and one heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A of the enemy.

Еще по теме