Russian occupiers launch two missile, 30 air strikes on Ukraine in day

The Russian occupying troops launched two missiles and more than 30 air strikes in a day, carried out 35 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed. The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high," the AFU said on Facebook.

Over 125 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling during the day.

More than 20 clashes took place on the front line in a day. Thus, in Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in Klischiivka area of Donetsk region. In Maryinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in Melitopol direction, consolidate on the achieved lines, and carry out counter-battery measures.