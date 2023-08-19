Zelenskyy, Swedish PM discussing production of CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

During his working visit to Sweden, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss defense cooperation with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, in particular, the production of CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine.

"Starting talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. We have a broad agenda, but defense cooperation is one of the top priorities. Including powerful Swedish CV-90s. Our warriors are already putting them to good use on the battlefield. We also intend to produce them in Ukraine," the president said in his Telegram channel.