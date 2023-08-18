Facts

14:40 18.08.2023

Denmark, the Netherlands confirm receipt of U.S. permission to send F-16s to Ukraine

2 min read
The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Denmark and the Netherlands have confirmed that they have received U.S. permission to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

In a comment to TV 2, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen confirmed that the United States had approved the sending of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

"I can confirm that there was an exchange of letters between me and Antony Blinken, based on the fact that the Minister of Defense and I have approached the United States to explore our options," the Danish Foreign Minister said.

The approval is based on the fact that the planes can be sent to Ukraine as soon as the training of Ukrainian pilots is completed.

According to Rasmussen, no decision has yet been made on when Ukraine can receive Danish F-16 aircraft.

Denmark has 43 F-16 aircraft, but from October 2023 the country will receive the first F-35, a newer and more advanced type of combat aircraft.

In turn, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra also confirmed the U.S. decision, stressing that "this marks a major milestone for Ukraine to defend its people and its country."

"We welcome Washington's decision to pave the way for sending F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine. Many thanks to Secretary Blinken for the good and swift cooperation," he said on Twitter.

Tags: #f16

