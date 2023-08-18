Facts

09:19 18.08.2023

Hetmantsev: Assassination attempt made on Tax Service Dpty Head Sokur

1 min read
An attempt has been made to assassinate Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur on Thursday morning, Head of the Parliamentary Committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev said.

"Yesterday at 07.50 there was an assassination attempt on Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur. The attack was in the city center. Customers are schemers who lost their 'business' and crossed the border. Yevhen was saved by the coordinated actions of the criminal investigation department. Low bow to the professionals from the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police," he said in the Telegram channel.

According to Hetmantsev, the perpetrators have been detained and are testifying against the customers.

He also said the police asked not to disclose any information until Friday morning.

Interfax-Ukraine does not yet have confirmation of this information from law enforcement agencies.

Tags: #tax #assassinate

