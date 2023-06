The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has abolished the 2% single tax from August 1, member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

Particularly, 239 MPs voted for bill No. 8401 [based on the program with the International Monetary Fund] on the abolition of the 2% single tax at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, Zhelezniak said in a Telegram.