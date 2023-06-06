Facts

20:13 06.06.2023

Zelenskyy likes 10-10-10 tax reform, but it will be possible to implement it after war

2 min read
Zelenskyy likes 10-10-10 tax reform, but it will be possible to implement it after war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he likes the proposals for tax reform under the 10-10-10 scheme, but its implementation is possible only after the war.

"Because there is a war. Because there is an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. Because we are a subsidized economy. Because we do not set rules now, when our economy does not generate money, they give us money. Because we pay pensions at the expense of other countries. Therefore, we must reckon. That's all," he said at a press conference in Kyiv, answering why this reform cannot be implemented now.

"They give you money and say that you have to return it. Not only that, you still have to show your abilities. And when you show your abilities during the war when there are big risks due to business exits and job losses... If you show all this and, at the same time, you want to reduce taxes, no one will give you such an opportunity," he said.

According to the president, the implementation of the reform will help restore Ukraine.

"In many important things, the state will go towards society. This is a fact. It is impossible to return a person who, for example, in Poland earns $1,000, and $500-600 in our country. You will not return this person. And therefore various financial innovations would be important. And tax ones. Therefore, I like this program," Zelenskyy said.

According to the intention of the authors of the reform, value added tax, profit tax, and income tax should be 10%.

Tags: #reform #tax #implementation

MORE ABOUT

20:11 06.06.2023
Zelenskyy wants to discuss bill on urban planning reform with its supporters and opponents

Zelenskyy wants to discuss bill on urban planning reform with its supporters and opponents

16:42 29.05.2023
Rada adopts at first reading bill on abolition of 2% 'simplification' from program with IMF

Rada adopts at first reading bill on abolition of 2% 'simplification' from program with IMF

19:13 03.05.2023
Delegation of Venice Commission to arrive in Ukraine soon to discuss reform of Constitutional Court – Stefanishyna

Delegation of Venice Commission to arrive in Ukraine soon to discuss reform of Constitutional Court – Stefanishyna

19:35 24.04.2023
Fish industry reform launched in Ukraine

Fish industry reform launched in Ukraine

15:56 23.03.2023
Before victory, Ukraine must work out model of most attractive tax reform for business - Yermak

Before victory, Ukraine must work out model of most attractive tax reform for business - Yermak

15:23 22.12.2022
Reform of govt structure to be carried out step by step as decisions ready – Shmyhal

Reform of govt structure to be carried out step by step as decisions ready – Shmyhal

17:37 22.11.2022
President signs law on voluntary refusal of businesses from simplified taxation system – MP

President signs law on voluntary refusal of businesses from simplified taxation system – MP

10:23 05.07.2022
EBA urges govt to resolve issue of tax residency of Ukrainian citizens abroad

EBA urges govt to resolve issue of tax residency of Ukrainian citizens abroad

15:17 30.05.2022
Ukraine should reduce tax burden on payroll to 10% instead of cutting corporate taxes – opinion

Ukraine should reduce tax burden on payroll to 10% instead of cutting corporate taxes – opinion

20:51 26.05.2022
Registration of tax invoices to resume on May 27 - Hetmantsev

Registration of tax invoices to resume on May 27 - Hetmantsev

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy wants to discuss bill on urban planning reform with its supporters and opponents

There’s advance of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut area, in several other directions in Donbas – Maliar

Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting, appeals to ICC over explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Zelenskyy calls on Holy See to contribute to implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula

Ukraine may resume operation of ammonia pipeline to Odesa – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Minister of Natural Resources calls Kakhovka HPP explosion as largest act of ecocide since beginning of war

Ukrainian aviation strike 10 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

Due to Kakhovka HPP explosion, tourism infrastructure facilities, natural, recreational areas turned out to be in flood zone – Tourism Agency's head

Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office provides ICC Prosecutor's Office with all available info on Kakhovka HPP dam explosion

Zelenskyy believes detention of Supreme Court head speaks of hope for cleansing judicial system

There’s advance of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut area, in several other directions in Donbas – Maliar

Russia blows up Kakhovka HPP to interrupt de-occupation process, distract attention from events in Belgorod region – Maliar

Ukraine joins EU transport network development program

Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting, appeals to ICC over explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Kuleba, Borrell discuss consequences of blowing up dam of Kakhovka HPP by Russians

AD
AD
AD
AD