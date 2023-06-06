Zelenskyy likes 10-10-10 tax reform, but it will be possible to implement it after war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he likes the proposals for tax reform under the 10-10-10 scheme, but its implementation is possible only after the war.

"Because there is a war. Because there is an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. Because we are a subsidized economy. Because we do not set rules now, when our economy does not generate money, they give us money. Because we pay pensions at the expense of other countries. Therefore, we must reckon. That's all," he said at a press conference in Kyiv, answering why this reform cannot be implemented now.

"They give you money and say that you have to return it. Not only that, you still have to show your abilities. And when you show your abilities during the war when there are big risks due to business exits and job losses... If you show all this and, at the same time, you want to reduce taxes, no one will give you such an opportunity," he said.

According to the president, the implementation of the reform will help restore Ukraine.

"In many important things, the state will go towards society. This is a fact. It is impossible to return a person who, for example, in Poland earns $1,000, and $500-600 in our country. You will not return this person. And therefore various financial innovations would be important. And tax ones. Therefore, I like this program," Zelenskyy said.

According to the intention of the authors of the reform, value added tax, profit tax, and income tax should be 10%.