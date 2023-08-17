Restoration of Ukraine should take place under SMART principles – opinion

The restoration of Ukraine should take place according to the principles of SMART and be human-centered, Oleksandr Nasykovsky, co-founder and managing partner of the DIM group of companies, said.

"SMART principles [the goal must be goals are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound) suggest an integrated approach to the restoration of territories, focusing on utilities, infrastructure, social facilities and, of course, housing. Energy independence is becoming a fundamental component of this approach," Nasykovsky told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, DIM specialists studied the experience of many countries, in particular Sweden, and developed systems of geothermal pumps for apartment buildings.

"This saves up to 40% on heating and reduces energy consumption by 35 kWh per square meter," Nasykovsky explained, adding that solar panels in common areas and street lighting have also become elements of sustainable energy independence of DIM projects.

According to Nasykovsky, a key role in restoration projects will be played by infrastructure created in accordance with the real needs and desires of residents.

"The life of the restored communities should be rich, so we developed the concept of community centers, educational hubs, as well as places for commercial initiatives that meet the real needs and needs of the people," the co-founder of DIM said.

The implementation of these ideas, in his opinion, requires cooperation between the public and private sectors, analysis and consideration of behavioral trends and a common understanding of the needs of the modern society.

"Restoration is a challenge, but we are ready to change life for the better, taking into account the principles of SMART and the efforts of all spheres of public life," Nasykovsky said.