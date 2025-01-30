DIM completes concrete works at Kyiv's Olegiv Boutique Residence

DIM has completed concrete works at the Olegiv Boutique Residence in Kyiv, with the project scheduled for full completion in the second quarter of 2026, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the release, a symbolic flower has blossomed on the rooftop of the newly erected building, a traditional construction sign indicating the primary structure is complete. The project now moves to the next phase, including façade, interior, and finishing works.

Olegiv Boutique Residence (located at 36 Olegivska Street) is Ukraine's first premium-class residential building in the Art Boutique Residence format. The developer aims to combine the concept of European boutique hotels with the artistic background of Kyiv's Podil district. The complex consists of a single building with a height of 5 to 8 floors and includes 208 apartments.

The project features a car-free private courtyard and a spacious underground parking facility with 102 spaces, including EV charging stations.

The building is equipped with an independent power supply system to ensure uninterrupted elevator operations, corridor lighting, and access control. Heating will be provided by an in-house gas boiler station.

Founded in 2014, DIM specializes in full-cycle development, encompassing design, construction, and property management. The company has commissioned 15 residential buildings across eight complexes, totaling 3,640 apartments and over 332,700 square meters of residential and commercial space.

In 2024, DIM delivered 1,191 apartments across three complexes: New Autograph, Lucky Land, and Park Lake City. Currently, six residential complexes in the comfort+ and business-class categories are under construction: Metropolis, Park Lake City, Lucky Land, A136 Highlight Tower, Olegiv Podil, and The One.