Facts

15:59 15.08.2023

URCS volunteers working in places of elimination of consequences of Russia’s night rocket attacks

2 min read
Volunteers of the rapid response units of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) coordinate their activities with rescue services and local authorities and, after the missile attacks of the Russian Federation on settlements, promptly go to the accident sites to help the victims.

"This night there was another massive missile attack by Russians on Ukrainian cities. Volunteers of the rapid response units of the Ukrainian Red Cross are in coordination with rescue services and local authorities throughout the country and are providing the necessary assistance," the URCS said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

URCS volunteers are providing first psychological aid to victims of rocket fire in Lviv. They also give residents of damaged apartments a coating to temporarily close broken windows.

Volunteers also provided first aid to the wounded and first psychological aid to the victims in Dnipro.

As URCS said, in Lutsk, where a rocket hit one of the industrial enterprises, volunteers are in the ambulance reserve and are ready to help medics if necessary.

In addition, URCS volunteers helped rescue services at the site of a rocket hit in Smila (Cherkasy region).

As reported, the Russian occupation forces launched a massive missile strike on the entire territory of Ukraine last night, civilian infrastructure, residential sector, and enterprises were damaged. As of 15:00 on Tuesday, it is known about three dead and 27 wounded as a result of a massive rocket attack by the enemy.

According to the deputy head of the President’s Office Oleksiy Kuleba, buildings in the city center and an enterprise were damaged in Lutsk, where three people were killed. In Smila, "the territory of a medical facility is among the affected objects" and water and heat supply networks. In Lviv, "rocket debris fell on residential high-rise buildings, people were injured, houses around were damaged." In Dnipro, "as a result of ‘arrivals,’ two people were injured, ... a sports complex was damaged."

Tags: #assistance #attacks #urcs

