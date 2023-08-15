Facts

09:54 15.08.2023

Fire breaks out at enterprise in Dnipro due to Russian missile attack, at least one casualty – administration

Fire breaks out at enterprise in Dnipro due to Russian missile attack, at least one casualty – administration

A fire broke out at an enterprise in Dnipro as a result of a nighttime missile attack by Russia, there is a victim, Head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"Russian terrorists have committed another crime. At 04:20 at one of the enterprises of Dnipro. A fire broke out. Previously, one victim," he said in the Telegram channel.

Lysak urged to wait for official information.

"I warn bloggers who will post photos of responsibility," he said.

