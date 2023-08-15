Facts

09:20 15.08.2023

Germany plans to allocate up to EUR 5 bln in military aid to Ukraine annually until 2027 - Finance Minister

2 min read
Germany plans to allocate up to EUR 5 bln in military aid to Ukraine annually until 2027 - Finance Minister

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that the German government has included support for Ukraine, in particular military assistance, in budget planning until 2027.

"For the next few years, we have already firmly planned further support for Ukraine in our budget planning. The government already agreed on this a few weeks ago, and I have no doubt that this will also be confirmed by our parliament in the coming months," Lindner said at a joint press conference with Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko.

He noted that the planned EUR 5 billion of military assistance is bilateral assistance. In addition, as Lindner added, Germany makes various financial contributions to the EU, provides humanitarian support to Ukraine and Ukrainians fleeing the war in Germany.

"You know that Germany is the largest contributor to the European budget. We also have a correspondingly high share of the future financial assistance that the European Union has promised to Ukraine. In our state budget, we have allocated large funds for the military sector until 2027 so that Ukraine can continue to rely on our contributions in the coming years," Lindner said.

The Minister of Finance also stressed that Germany's support for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion is EUR 22 billion, of which EUR 12 billion is military assistance.

Tags: #germany #lindner

