16:31 11.08.2023

Zelenskyy invites Zambia to take part in Peace Formula implementation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, the press service of the President's Office reported on Friday.

The head of the Ukrainian state thanked his colleague for visiting Kyiv and Bucha together with other leaders of African countries in June this year.

Zelenskyy invited Zambia to take part in the implementation of the Peace Formula, in particular, to join the next meeting at the level of diplomatic advisers, as well as the preparation of the Global Peace Summit.

"The Peace Formula is now more relevant than ever. This is the only way to a just peace and stability in the world that can be taken as a basis. And we are actively working with partners to prepare the Global Peace Summit," the President of Ukraine noted.

The leaders of Ukraine and Zambia also discussed the need to prolong the Black Sea Grain Initiative and agreed that it is inadmissible to use food as a weapon.

"Together, we must put an end to Russian attempts to use food as a weapon, as well as to Russian blackmail of the world with hunger and high food prices," Zelenskyy emphasized. In addition, the heads of state touched upon the issue of holding the Ukraine – Africa Summit and discussed cooperation in the context of other upcoming international events.

