Russia hits residential area in Zaporizhia, two people killed, there are wounded – City Council

Russian occupiers attacked a residential area in Zaporizhia, according to preliminary information, two people were killed, Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhia city council, said on Wednesday evening.

"The enemy attacked a residential quarter of Zaporizhia. Unfortunately, according to preliminary information, two people died, there are wounded. Additional information is being specified," he wrote on the Telegram channel.