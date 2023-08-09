Facts

18:58 09.08.2023

Cabinet approves amount of monthly surcharges for defenders during war

1 min read
Cabinet approves amount of monthly surcharges for defenders during war

The government of Ukraine has approved the amount of monthly surcharges for military personnel, law enforcement officers and rescuers during martial law, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Everyone who is involved in the defense of Ukraine will receive additional payments during the war. Today, at an extraordinary meeting of the government, a resolution was adopted that normalizes the issue of fair monthly additional payments for military personnel, law enforcement officers and rescuers," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the Prime Minister, the amount of additional payments for the duration of martial law will be UAH 30,000 per month. "For persons exercising operational management of military units and subunits at a distance, surcharges can be UAH 50,000. And for those who are directly involved in hostilities - UAH 100,000. Monthly surcharges for conscripts and cadets are also set in the amount of UAH 6,000 and UAH 2,350, respectively," he said.

Tags: #law #shmyhal

