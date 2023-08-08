Pivnenko: 70 servicemen of National Guard captured at Chornobyl NPP already returned home

As a result of the exchanges, 70 National Guard servicemen who were captured at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) were returned home, commander of the National Guard Oleksandr Pivnenko said.

"During this time, based on the results of the exchanges, we have already managed to return 70 National Guard servicemen who were captured at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. This work continues and will continue until all our defenders are at home," Pivnenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

The National Guard commander said that on Tuesday he held a meeting with the families of military personnel of military unit 3041, who provided protection for the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and were taken prisoner by Russia.

"Once again, we discussed issues related to the exchange process itself, mechanisms for accessing information about prisoners of war. The main work here, of course, is the structures and bodies involved in this at the state level," Pivnenko said.

He stressed that in order to help those released from captivity, it is important to solve the issues of treatment and rehabilitation, as well as financial, social, documentary aspects that require the interaction of the relevant commanders and officials.