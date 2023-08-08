Facts

18:46 08.08.2023

Pivnenko: 70 servicemen of National Guard captured at Chornobyl NPP already returned home

1 min read
Pivnenko: 70 servicemen of National Guard captured at Chornobyl NPP already returned home

As a result of the exchanges, 70 National Guard servicemen who were captured at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) were returned home, commander of the National Guard Oleksandr Pivnenko said.

"During this time, based on the results of the exchanges, we have already managed to return 70 National Guard servicemen who were captured at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. This work continues and will continue until all our defenders are at home," Pivnenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

The National Guard commander said that on Tuesday he held a meeting with the families of military personnel of military unit 3041, who provided protection for the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and were taken prisoner by Russia.

"Once again, we discussed issues related to the exchange process itself, mechanisms for accessing information about prisoners of war. The main work here, of course, is the structures and bodies involved in this at the state level," Pivnenko said.

He stressed that in order to help those released from captivity, it is important to solve the issues of treatment and rehabilitation, as well as financial, social, documentary aspects that require the interaction of the relevant commanders and officials.

 

Tags: #national_guard

MORE ABOUT

16:26 31.07.2023
Azov commanders to participate in hostilities – National Guard Commander

Azov commanders to participate in hostilities – National Guard Commander

10:56 10.07.2023
Zelenskyy appoints Pivnenko as National Guard commander

Zelenskyy appoints Pivnenko as National Guard commander

20:35 25.05.2023
Ukrainian military shoot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft, one of them destroyed

Ukrainian military shoot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft, one of them destroyed

14:46 12.05.2023
Metinvest hands UAH 10 mln worth of optics and equipment over to National Guard of Ukraine

Metinvest hands UAH 10 mln worth of optics and equipment over to National Guard of Ukraine

20:48 29.03.2023
Recruiting campaign for Offensive Guard can be continued after April 1

Recruiting campaign for Offensive Guard can be continued after April 1

09:21 27.03.2023
Zelenskyy: This year's graduation of officers to strengthen our state

Zelenskyy: This year's graduation of officers to strengthen our state

14:12 24.03.2023
Zelenskyy: We are at crucial stage of battle for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We are at crucial stage of battle for Ukraine

13:45 27.05.2022
In Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy Iskander missile hits National Guard training ground

In Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy Iskander missile hits National Guard training ground

10:07 01.04.2022
Russian invaders leave Chornobyl NPP with captive National Guard members

Russian invaders leave Chornobyl NPP with captive National Guard members

21:13 26.02.2022
National Guards capture reconnaissance group of Russian invaders in Kharkiv

National Guards capture reconnaissance group of Russian invaders in Kharkiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Counteroffensive difficult, but initiative on Ukraine's side – Zelenskyy

Peace formula can be used to resolve other conflicts – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal: We not going to downplay threats, risks and challenges of heating season

Number of casualties as result of attack on Pokrovsk increases to 81 people – Donetsk authorities

USA to announce new $200 mln military aid package to Ukraine on Aug 8 – media

LATEST

Lithuania to enhance its contingent stationed on border with Belarus

Cherkasy region authorities recommend Hasidic Jews to refrain from visiting Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah

Over past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carry out 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas

About 20 clashes occur during day

Ukraine to continue identifying existing strains of coronavirus disease, their mutations in 2023-2024 epidemic season – Kuzin

Rescue work in Pokrovsk completed, 7 people died, 82 injured – State Emergency Service

Zelenskyy hopes that Pope Francis to be able to return children to Ukraine

Counteroffensive difficult, but initiative on Ukraine's side – Zelenskyy

Peace formula can be used to resolve other conflicts – Zelenskyy

Occupiers lack personnel, admit to work 1,000-1,500 ZNPP employees who didn't sign contracts with Rosatom – Energoatom

AD
AD
AD
AD