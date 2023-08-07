Yermak hopes Ukraine's neighbors to refuse blocking export of Ukrainian agricultural products after Sept 15 – meeting with Secretary of State of Duda's Office

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, in a conversation with the Secretary of State of the Office of the President of the Republic of Poland, expressed hope that Ukraine's neighbors would refuse to block the export of Ukrainian agricultural products after September 15.

"The interlocutors discussed in detail the issue of ensuring the export of Ukrainian grain by land to the EU countries in the context of the continued blockade of Ukrainian ports. The Head of the President's Office expressed hope that Ukraine's neighboring countries would refrain from imposing unilateral restrictive measures on the export of Ukrainian agricultural products after September 15," the press service of the President's Office said on Sunday following the meeting held in Jeddah.

"During a meeting with Secretary of State - Head of the International Policy Bureau at the Presidential Chancellery of the Republic of Poland Marcin Przydacz, the Head of the President's Office expressed gratitude to Polish partners for their comprehensive assistance and solidarity with Ukraine in countering Russian armed aggression," the report notes.

"Andriy Yermak praised Poland's readiness to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the press service said.