Facts

09:24 07.08.2023

Yermak hopes Ukraine's neighbors to refuse blocking export of Ukrainian agricultural products after Sept 15 – meeting with Secretary of State of Duda's Office

1 min read
Yermak hopes Ukraine's neighbors to refuse blocking export of Ukrainian agricultural products after Sept 15 – meeting with Secretary of State of Duda's Office

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, in a conversation with the Secretary of State of the Office of the President of the Republic of Poland, expressed hope that Ukraine's neighbors would refuse to block the export of Ukrainian agricultural products after September 15.

"The interlocutors discussed in detail the issue of ensuring the export of Ukrainian grain by land to the EU countries in the context of the continued blockade of Ukrainian ports. The Head of the President's Office expressed hope that Ukraine's neighboring countries would refrain from imposing unilateral restrictive measures on the export of Ukrainian agricultural products after September 15," the press service of the President's Office said on Sunday following the meeting held in Jeddah.

"During a meeting with Secretary of State - Head of the International Policy Bureau at the Presidential Chancellery of the Republic of Poland Marcin Przydacz, the Head of the President's Office expressed gratitude to Polish partners for their comprehensive assistance and solidarity with Ukraine in countering Russian armed aggression," the report notes.

"Andriy Yermak praised Poland's readiness to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the press service said.

Tags: #yermak

MORE ABOUT

17:27 07.08.2023
Number of countries supporting Zelenskyy's Peace Formula may exceed 60 – Yermak

Number of countries supporting Zelenskyy's Peace Formula may exceed 60 – Yermak

15:35 12.07.2023
Security guarantees for Ukraine may be signed at NATO summit in 2024 – Yermak

Security guarantees for Ukraine may be signed at NATO summit in 2024 – Yermak

20:09 29.06.2023
Work of War Environmental Consequences Group to result in Kyiv Ecological Compact – Yermak

Work of War Environmental Consequences Group to result in Kyiv Ecological Compact – Yermak

20:36 27.06.2023
Yermak: Don't understand why Netanyahu not come to Kyiv yet

Yermak: Don't understand why Netanyahu not come to Kyiv yet

19:42 27.06.2023
Vatican talks in Moscow make sense if prisoners released, children returned – Yermak

Vatican talks in Moscow make sense if prisoners released, children returned – Yermak

19:27 27.06.2023
Yermak: Kyiv interested in holding Peace Summit ASAP, although it may take place in late 2023

Yermak: Kyiv interested in holding Peace Summit ASAP, although it may take place in late 2023

19:11 27.06.2023
Yermak believes in long-range weapon supply to Ukraine

Yermak believes in long-range weapon supply to Ukraine

10:24 15.06.2023
Yermak, Security Adviser to British PM discuss situation at front, needs Ukrainian army

Yermak, Security Adviser to British PM discuss situation at front, needs Ukrainian army

12:06 03.06.2023
Yermak, Sullivan discuss desire to implement Ukrainian Peace Formula as basis for sustainable peace in Europe

Yermak, Sullivan discuss desire to implement Ukrainian Peace Formula as basis for sustainable peace in Europe

19:01 25.05.2023
Ukraine very interested in Brazil taking part in Peace Summit, implementation of Ukrainian Peace Plan – Yermak

Ukraine very interested in Brazil taking part in Peace Summit, implementation of Ukrainian Peace Plan – Yermak

AD

HOT NEWS

Former Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra abbot Pavlo released from custody on bail

Russia to be left without ships by end of war – Zelenskyy

Number of countries supporting Zelenskyy's Peace Formula may exceed 60 – Yermak

Enemy shells Novodanylivka twice using prohibited chemical munitions, people not hurt – Tarnavsky

Zelenskyy: We're preparing to implement some decisions on grain corridor extension

LATEST

USA provide Ukraine's Border Guard Service with dugout shelters worth over UAH 3.3 mln

Former Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra abbot Pavlo released from custody on bail

Russia to be left without ships by end of war – Zelenskyy

Language Ombudsman: Removal of road signs in Ukrainian language by occupiers in Kherson region is another manifestation of linguicide

Enemy shells Novodanylivka twice using prohibited chemical munitions, people not hurt – Tarnavsky

Russia fails to generate effective tactical airpower in south in recent weeks – British intelligence

Russia must de-occupy parts of territories of Georgia, Ukraine; Russian war criminals should be held accountable – MFA statement

Zelenskyy: We're preparing to implement some decisions on grain corridor extension

Polish operator PERN confirms damage to one of western section of Druzhba oil pipeline strings

Ukraine returns 22 more soldiers from captivity

AD
AD
AD
AD