Facts

17:12 03.08.2023

Kuleba: We've achieved good results in domestic ammo production

Ukraine has achieved good results in the production of ammunition, created an industrial capacity that could satisfy requirements if all necessary components for ammo production are available, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"As for the EU, we believe and hope that they have finally settled all of their internal issues and this system [of ammo production for Ukraine] will start to work. However, we are talking about the EU where there are many various norms and processes, and you never know what will happen there tomorrow. We have achieved good results in the domestic production of ammunition. We must pay tribute to [Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine] Oleksandr Kamyshin's team and JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry [Ukroboronprom]," he said in an exclusive commentary to the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency on Thursday.

The minister also said that previously the Foreign Ministry was mostly focused directly on the search for ammunitions around the world, and today "a no less important parallel track has been added" – the search for components necessary for the production of ammunition in Ukraine.

"We can see that an industrial capacity has been created, and it can work and satisfy our needs – not in full but at a good level if gunpowder, mixtures and, shall we say, components necessary for this are supplied," he said.

