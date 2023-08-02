Zelenskyy names five priorities in work of ambassadors of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined five main guidelines in the work of Ukrainian ambassadors, in particular, international support for the Peace Formula, the supply of weapons, integration with the EU and NATO.

"Now to be ambassadors of Ukraine is to be ambassadors of the decisions that we expect, prepare, fill in the content. And everything is very, very specific. I will now give five main landmarks. The Peace Formula is the first, weapons and sanctions are the second, Ukraine's integration with the European Union and NATO, security guarantees and neighborhood policy are the third landmark, the fourth is the economy and recovery, transformation, the fifth is our people. Both in Ukraine and abroad, in the countries of your work," Zelenskyy said at a conference with the ambassadors of Ukraine.

He noted that today's meeting is important and "urgent."

"Recently, we have been meeting in this format once a year in winter to summarize what has been done and mark the main tasks for next year. Now is a special moment when exactly such communication is required, exactly such a format. In a month, a new political season will begin in the partner countries. And you and I have managed to make the past political seasons in the world become pro-Ukrainian," he said.

The President stressed that in August it is necessary to prepare for a new political season in the world so that this "very important season also becomes pro-Ukrainian."

According to Zelenskyy, the time from September to December will be a period of "very responsible decisions for Ukraine, for the whole of Europe, and without a doubt for the security of the whole world."

"We must prepare the decisions of this half-year in such a way that each one is ours, blue-yellow, Ukrainian, national," he said.