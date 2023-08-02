Facts

17:49 02.08.2023

URCS implementing pilot telemedicine project in Poltava region

Mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are implementing a pilot project of examination of patients using telediagnostic tools in Poltava region, Head of the URCS Health Department Oleksandr Babenko has said.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross is trying to not only strengthen the capacity and logistics of the primary healthcare system but also to contribute to the introduction of modern technology when it is possible. For example, the telediagnostics technology. It is a pilot project so far. In Poltava region, the mobile teams are equipped with portable electrocardiographs with digital transmission protocol," he told a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Thanks to such equipment, the doctor of the mobile team has the opportunity not only to conduct electrocardiological diagnostics of the patient's cardiac activity, but also, if necessary, to organize an online consultation with a specialist.

"Some 118 mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross work in 22 regions, more than a hundred districts and territorial communities," Babenko said.

He stressed that more than 1,500 people have access to doctors every day at the reception points of mobile medical teams.

"Our mobile teams work five times a week, every day they travel to remote settlements where people have limited or no access to primary healthcare services, healthcare facilities or even to pharmacies," Coordinator of the Mobile Medical Teams Direction of the URCS Stanislav Borodin said.

He specified that each mobile medical team includes a driver, a family doctor and two nurses.

"Sometimes, the team includes a specialist of a narrow profile or a psychologist instead of a nurse," he said.

Borodin also said that mobile medical teams help to evacuate people when it is necessary to deliver them to medical institutions or places of temporary residence.

According to URCS President Mykola Polischuk, mobile medical teams work "on the projects that are offered by foreign colleagues" and funded by them.

Tags: #polischuk #urcs #mobile_medical_teams

