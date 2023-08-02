Peace Formula meeting in Jeddah may set time, place, agenda for Peace Summit – Zhovkva

As a result of the meeting of advisers to the heads of state on the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine in Jeddah on August 5 and 6, it is expected that the philosophy of the Formula will be agreed upon, and the time, place and agenda of the Peace Summit will be determined.

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva said about that on Facebook on Wednesday.

"In a few days (August 5 and 6) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the second meeting at the level of national security advisers and political directors will take place on the key principles of peace based on the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. After the success of consultations in a similar format in Copenhagen (on June 24) we are entering a new level, more than doubling the number of participants (from 15 to 40)," he said.

According to Zhovkva, holding such a meeting in the Middle East completely destroys the Russian narrative about supporting Ukraine exclusively by the countries of the "collective West."

"Ukraine has an effective plan and is ready to talk with all states that respect international law, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state – and such states are in the absolute majority," he said.

Based on the results of the planned consultations, Zhovkva said, we plan to "at least agree on the philosophy of the ten points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula (most states have already expressed their positive assessment and make separate constructive proposals that will contribute to the development of a unified approach)."

It is assumed that "the modalities for holding the future Peace Formula Summit at the level of leaders, in particular the time, place and agenda" will be worked out.

"A separate bonus will be that our delegation led by Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak will be able to hold multilateral and bilateral negotiations with over 30 delegations from leading countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America," he said.