Facts

14:14 28.07.2023

Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

Germany has handed over a new aid package to the Ukrainian army, which includes vehicles, drones and ammunition, the German government press service said.

Thus, according to the published list, the new assistance package included ten Bandvagn 206 (BV206) tracked all-terrain vehicles, some 13 Vector reconnaissance drones, some 20 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones, six Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and 15,000 ammunition for them, some 2,600 smoke projectiles of 155 mm caliber.

In addition, eight ambulances and eight dental sterilizers have been donated.

Tags: #ukraine #germany #bandvagn_206

