Facts

18:51 25.07.2023

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

1 min read
German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will provide the Ukrainian army with two Skynex air defense systems, the company's press service reports.

"In the second half of 2023, Ukraine will receive two new Skynex anti-aircraft missile systems, including air blast ammunition. Skynex systems will be installed on new Rheinmetall HX 8x8 military trucks," the message says.

Skynex is a 35 mm anti-aircraft self-propelled gun developed and manufactured by Rheinmetall. It was introduced in November 2021. Skynex is a wheeled anti-aircraft self-propelled gun equipped with an Oerlikon Mk3 rifled automatic cannon for 35 mm AHEAD shells. The main purpose of the complex is to cover military bases, infrastructure facilities, airfields from various types of enemy aircraft, UAVs and cruise missiles.

 

Tags: #rheinmetall_ag

MORE ABOUT

11:38 14.07.2023
Bundeswehr increases order for ammunition to EUR 4 bln, deliveries to Ukraine expected – Rheinmetall concern

Bundeswehr increases order for ammunition to EUR 4 bln, deliveries to Ukraine expected – Rheinmetall concern

16:43 10.07.2023
Rheinmetall will open plant for production of armored vehicles in Ukraine in next three months - media

Rheinmetall will open plant for production of armored vehicles in Ukraine in next three months - media

18:08 30.03.2023
Zelenskyy discusses further cooperation with delegation of Rheinmetall concern

Zelenskyy discusses further cooperation with delegation of Rheinmetall concern

14:07 04.03.2023
Rheinmetall negotiating construction of tank plant in Ukraine – media

Rheinmetall negotiating construction of tank plant in Ukraine – media

12:10 28.02.2023
Rheinmetall starts supplying Ukraine with automatic reconnaissance systems using drones

Rheinmetall starts supplying Ukraine with automatic reconnaissance systems using drones

AD

HOT NEWS

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Court sends MP Ponomariov under arrest for 60 days without bail

Ukraine starts joint preparation of interoperability plan with NATO – Zelenskyy

Reznikov: Ukraine to continue carrying out attacks on Crimea, Kerch bridge

European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of MFA package – von der Leyen

LATEST

Moldovan authorities deny rumors of plans to revoke Gagauzia's autonomy

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Klitschko, US Ambassador discuss preparation of capital for heating season

UN refutes Moscow's claim that Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka killed by HIMARS missile

Green Card premiums in Ukraine up by 60%, payments by 3.1 times in H1

Newly appointed German ambassador assures of readiness of his govt to strengthen military, economic assistance to Ukraine

Govt appoints PwC as auditor of Naftogaz's financial statements for 2023-2024

Rada Committee approves bill prepared for second reading on streamlining GTSOU structure

Strategy of opening large number of small laboratories in medical institutions ineffective – expert

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

AD
AD
AD
AD