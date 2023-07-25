Facts

18:31 25.07.2023

Ukraine plans to create six rehabilitation centers for servicemen – Military Media Center

2 min read
Ukraine plans to create six rehabilitation centers for servicemen – Military Media Center

Ukraine plans to create six new rehabilitation centers for the military, including one for the reintegration of persons released from the Russian captivity and the other five for the assistance to the military and their families, the Military Media Center has said with a reference to Head of the Public Health Directorate of the Humanitarian Support Department of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, Colonel of Medical Service Volodymyr Furdyk.

"We are working on the order together with the Social Policy Ministry to develop a chain of rehabilitation centers. Meanwhile, we have developed a pilot action plan on decompression for the military and their families. As part of a mental health program launched at the initiative of [First Lady of Ukraine] Olena Zelenska, last week, a meeting of the coordination council was held on the issue during which the creation of six centers was discussed. One for the reintegration of persons released from the Russian captivity and five for direct social assistance psychological support of the military and their families," he was quoted as saying on the media center's Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the statement, a memorandum on the creation of a chain of rehabilitation centers was concluded between the Defense Ministry and the Social Policy Ministry.

