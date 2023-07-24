Facts

20:55 24.07.2023

2 min read
Odesa and Mykolaiv regions ready for Russian attacks from sea and air

The Russian occupiers will continue to try to launch missile strikes at ports and granaries in the southern regions of Ukraine both using rocket-carrying ships and using aviation, said Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Operational Command Pivden (South).

"Everything is ready, of course, there is an understanding that the enemy will continue the so-called port-grain terror, since they bring this topic to the top and try to put pressure on Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, as port regions that are capable of being powerful in the grain agreement," Humeniuk said on the telethon on Monday.

At the same time, she noted that now the occupiers have brought all the missile-carrying ships to their bases. "This may indicate that they are preparing and will return to duty closer to midnight. This practice has already been, and we are carefully monitoring this situation," the representative of the Pivden command stressed.

In addition, according to Humeniuk, the occupiers are now "mixing" attacks and launching missiles not only from ships, but also from air launch vehicles. "Given the activity of enemy aircraft that we observed today, when they used, by the way, electronic warfare and attempts to test us for strength and readiness with fake targets, this may also indicate their training and seeking out our air defense systems," she said.

"The situation remains tense, we must remember that the enemy is insidious and can use different types of weapons, including those that we have not yet countered," Humeniuk added.

Tags: #odesa #mykolaiv #shelling

