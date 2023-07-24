Spain sends new batch of Leopard tanks, other equipment to Ukraine

On Monday, July 24, Spain sent four more Leopard 2A4 tanks and other equipment for the Ukrainian army from the port of Santander to Poland. It is expected that all materials will be delivered to the Ukrainian armed forces in early August, the Spanish Ministry of Defense said.

"The cargo sent by Spain consists of four Leopard 2A4 tanks, which will be added to the six Leopard 2 of the same characteristics already delivered to the Ukrainian government," the message says.

This batch also includes ten TOA M-113 armored vehicles, three of which are for the border service, ten military trucks, five of which will be transferred to the border service and five to the Armed Forces, one armored multi-purpose vehicle for the border service, three civilian ambulances and one armored mine clearance vehicle for transfer to various military hospitals, as well as one armored civilian ambulance for the border service.