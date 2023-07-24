Facts

20:02 24.07.2023

Spain sends new batch of Leopard tanks, other equipment to Ukraine

1 min read
Spain sends new batch of Leopard tanks, other equipment to Ukraine

On Monday, July 24, Spain sent four more Leopard 2A4 tanks and other equipment for the Ukrainian army from the port of Santander to Poland. It is expected that all materials will be delivered to the Ukrainian armed forces in early August, the Spanish Ministry of Defense said.

"The cargo sent by Spain consists of four Leopard 2A4 tanks, which will be added to the six Leopard 2 of the same characteristics already delivered to the Ukrainian government," the message says.

This batch also includes ten TOA M-113 armored vehicles, three of which are for the border service, ten military trucks, five of which will be transferred to the border service and five to the Armed Forces, one armored multi-purpose vehicle for the border service, three civilian ambulances and one armored mine clearance vehicle for transfer to various military hospitals, as well as one armored civilian ambulance for the border service.

Tags: #spain #delivery #leopard

MORE ABOUT

13:36 21.07.2023
Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine, including 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks

Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine, including 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks

12:36 19.07.2023
Spain to send four Leopard tanks, new batch of weapons, ammo to Ukraine – media

Spain to send four Leopard tanks, new batch of weapons, ammo to Ukraine – media

16:58 01.07.2023
Spain supports creation of Ukraine-NATO Council as platform for expanding cooperation – Zelenskyy-Sanchez joint declaration

Spain supports creation of Ukraine-NATO Council as platform for expanding cooperation – Zelenskyy-Sanchez joint declaration

16:20 01.07.2023
Spain to additionally allocate EUR 55 mln for Ukraine – Sanchez

Spain to additionally allocate EUR 55 mln for Ukraine – Sanchez

20:12 29.06.2023
Spanish PM to visit Kyiv on Saturday – Zelenskyy

Spanish PM to visit Kyiv on Saturday – Zelenskyy

15:39 21.06.2023
Spain allocates aid to equip schools with shelters, support for victims of sexual violence, mobilizes 24 tonnes of humanitarian aid to victims of Kakhovka HPP explosion – FM

Spain allocates aid to equip schools with shelters, support for victims of sexual violence, mobilizes 24 tonnes of humanitarian aid to victims of Kakhovka HPP explosion – FM

16:14 02.06.2023
The Netherlands plans to buy dozens more Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine

The Netherlands plans to buy dozens more Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine

19:16 30.05.2023
Queen Letizia awards URCS with golden medal of Spanish Red Cross

Queen Letizia awards URCS with golden medal of Spanish Red Cross

11:55 26.05.2023
Spain to provide Ukraine with four more Leopard 2 tanks –Defense Ministry

Spain to provide Ukraine with four more Leopard 2 tanks –Defense Ministry

19:58 01.05.2023
Reintegration Ministry says Ukrainian passport service is available in Spain

Reintegration Ministry says Ukrainian passport service is available in Spain

AD

HOT NEWS

Former MP Murayev notified in absentia of suspicion of treason – SBU

Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully prepared for EU membership talks

Zelenskyy calls destruction of equipment, warehouses, headquarters of occupier as first task at front

Issues of grain exports, Russian strikes on grain infrastructure considered at Staff HQ meeting – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Blocking land routes for export of agricultural products from Ukraine unacceptable

LATEST

URCS donates protective respirator masks to Zaporizhia, Dnipro

New US aid to Ukraine consists of missiles for HIMARS, wide range of ammunition, surveillance drones – media

Former MP Murayev notified in absentia of suspicion of treason – SBU

Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully prepared for EU membership talks

Zelenskyy calls destruction of equipment, warehouses, headquarters of occupier as first task at front

Issues of grain exports, Russian strikes on grain infrastructure considered at Staff HQ meeting – Zelenskyy

Odesa and Mykolaiv regions ready for Russian attacks from sea and air

AFU continue counteroffensive near Bakhmut, 94 occupiers killed over week

Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Ukrainian troops in Tavriyske direction destroy 20 units of Russian military equipment

AD
AD
AD
AD