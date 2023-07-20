Facts

20:24 20.07.2023

National Guards capture Russian commander from Chechnya

1 min read

Fighters of one of the assault groups of the 15th operational brigade captured a Russian commander from Chechnya, said Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Deputy Director of the Planning Department for the Use of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine.

“On July 18, the soldiers of one of the assault groups of the 15th operational Brigade captured the company commander of the 70th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment, which is stationed in the city of Shali of the Chechen Republic,” Urshalovych said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.

According to the colonel, the prisoner told about the low moral and psychological state of his personal condition and his unwillingness to conduct hostilities.

“He was given medical assistance, after which he was transferred to the relevant authorities,” Urshalovych added.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #captivity

MORE ABOUT

20:06 20.07.2023
Ukraine can consider all vessels going to Russian, occupied ports as carrying military cargo – Defense Ministry’s statement

Ukraine can consider all vessels going to Russian, occupied ports as carrying military cargo – Defense Ministry’s statement

19:35 20.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation launch seven strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Ukrainian aviation launch seven strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

19:04 20.07.2023
Russia kills ‘grain initiative’ to increase its exports – Kuleba

Russia kills ‘grain initiative’ to increase its exports – Kuleba

10:17 20.07.2023
Russia could target civilian ships in Black Sea, blame Ukraine for this – US National Security Council

Russia could target civilian ships in Black Sea, blame Ukraine for this – US National Security Council

09:42 20.07.2023
USAID to work with U.S. Congress to invest $230 mln in Ukrainian businesses – Power

USAID to work with U.S. Congress to invest $230 mln in Ukrainian businesses – Power

20:26 19.07.2023
USA announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $1.3 bln

USA announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $1.3 bln

18:54 19.07.2023
Lithuania to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 24 mln – Defense Minister

Lithuania to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 24 mln – Defense Minister

17:51 19.07.2023
Ukraine may apply reciprocal measures to extended EU restrictions on agricultural exports after Sept 15 - Svyrydenko

Ukraine may apply reciprocal measures to extended EU restrictions on agricultural exports after Sept 15 - Svyrydenko

20:53 18.07.2023
Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

20:29 18.07.2023
Pentagon chief promises to continue sending armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles, artillery to Ukraine

Pentagon chief promises to continue sending armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles, artillery to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine can consider all vessels going to Russian, occupied ports as carrying military cargo – Defense Ministry’s statement

European Council extends sanctions against Russia until Jan 31, 2024

Syrsky: We can now respond with one shot to Russians' seven or eight shots

As result of a night strike on Odesa, Chinese Consulate General in Odesa damaged – local authorities

Wagner continue to arrive in Belarus, their number doesn't pose threat now – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

LATEST

Kuleba enlists support of Pakistan to preserve export of Ukrainian grain by Black Sea

Elderly married couple becomes victim of night strike in Mykolaiv

US Ambassador to Ukraine: We continue to look for solutions on how to deliver Ukrainian grain to world

UNSC to meet on July 21 to discuss consequences of Russia's interruption of grain initiative

Ukraine records 2,500 cases of environmental damage worth UAH 2 trln caused by Russian aggression – Environment Ministry

Almost third of Nibulon's land bank mined - top manager

URCS volunteers provide ten people injured in missile attack on Mykolaiv with first aid

European Council extends sanctions against Russia until Jan 31, 2024

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey: Hope Turkish side to talk with Russia, convince it to return to grain deal

Rinat Akhmetov's Foundation ready to help residents of Odesa, Mykolaiv after occupiers' attacks on housing estates

AD
AD
AD
AD