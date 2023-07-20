National Guards capture Russian commander from Chechnya

Fighters of one of the assault groups of the 15th operational brigade captured a Russian commander from Chechnya, said Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Deputy Director of the Planning Department for the Use of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine.

“On July 18, the soldiers of one of the assault groups of the 15th operational Brigade captured the company commander of the 70th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment, which is stationed in the city of Shali of the Chechen Republic,” Urshalovych said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.

According to the colonel, the prisoner told about the low moral and psychological state of his personal condition and his unwillingness to conduct hostilities.

“He was given medical assistance, after which he was transferred to the relevant authorities,” Urshalovych added.