Russian shelling, bad weather cause power outages in over 150 settlements

As of Thursday morning, more than 150 settlements in five regions were cut off due to bad weather, and consumers in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions were cut off due to air attacks by Russian aggressors, the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to its message on the Telegram channel on Thursday, as a result of a lightning storm and technological disruptions caused by it, 79 settlements in Zakarpattia region, 44 in Lviv, 26 in Ivano-Frankivsk, two in Chernihiv, one in Sumy regions were de-energized.

Due to air attacks inflicted at night on July 20, a transformer substation in Mykolaiv region was damaged and turned off - 263 consumers were left without electricity. In Odesa region, 2,800 subscribers were temporarily de-energized.

Traditionally, through the terror of the front-line and border regions with the Russian Federation, a part of consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv regions remain without electricity. In Kherson, due to the dam rupture, the same number of consumers remain without electricity as a few days earlier - 12,700.

In general, the Ministry of Energy notes the absence of a deficit in the energy system and the sufficiency of the resource produced by Ukrainian power plants to cover consumption.

As for the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP, for several days the Ministry of Energy indicates the invariance of the water level in its cooling pond - 16.4 m, which is enough to meet the needs of the plant.