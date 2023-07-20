One killed as result of night attack in Odesa – local authorities

As a result of an enemy attack inflicted on the night of Thursday in Odesa, one person was killed, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"Unfortunately, as a result of a Russian night attack, we have one killed in Odesa. The deceased is a security guard of a civilian building, born in 2002. Sincere condolences to family and friends…," Kiper said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

As reported, on the night of Thursday, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa, as a result of the strike an administrative building was destroyed, four people were injured, including one child.