Facts

13:55 19.07.2023

Zelenskyy signs law on introduction of probationary period of up to six months for contract soldiers first recruited for military service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law establishing a mandatory probationary period of one to six months for citizens newly recruited for military service under a contract.

As noted in the card of the relevant bill No. 8169, posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the document was returned to the parliament with the signature of the head of state on July 18.

As reported, on March 21, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in general bill No. 8169 On amendments to certain legislative acts to improve certain issues of military duty and military service.

According to the bill, military personnel who have successfully passed the probationary period continue to do military service under a contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations.

